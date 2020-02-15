Imo: S’Court fixes date to hear Ihedioha’s suit against Uzodinma

The Supreme Court has fixed February 18 for hearing in the fresh application by ousted Imo governor, Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He is challenging the January 14 judgement which ordered the swearing in of Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as governor.

A former special adviser to Ihedioha confirmed the date to DAILY POST on Saturday.

“Hearing begins on Tuesday, the date has been communicated to both parties”, he said.

Ihedioha, in the application, through his counsel and former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Kanu Agabi (SAN) wants the court to set aside the judgement.

The apex court, in a unanimous decision, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue Uzodinma certificate of return (CoR).

The panel of justices held that Ihedioha did not win the majority of votes cast at the March 9, 2019 governorships election.

The judgment delivered by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun stated that the candidate of the APC won by polling majority of the lawful votes cast at the election.

The court held that the lower court erred in law when it rejected evidence tendered before them to the extent that votes from 388 Polling Units (PUs) were not credited to APC and Uzodinma.

Kekere-Ekun noted that with the result from the PUs, the APC governorship candidate polled majority lawful vote and ought to have been declared the winner of the election by INEC.

The ruling led to nationwide protests by PDP members, concerned groups and Nigerians.

