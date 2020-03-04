Imo people chose Uzodinma over Ihedioha – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has stated that the people of Imo State chose Governor Hope Uzodinma to lead them.

The party said this in reaction to the Supreme Court’s affirmation of his 2019 election victory over former Governor Emeka Ihedioha, following the review of its earlier decision.

A statement Tuesday night by Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC spokesman, noted that the party believes in the sanctity of the rule of law and will always accept the decisions of the Apex Court, whether favourable or not.

“The APC will never choose the route of impugning on the integrity of our Judiciary, undermining other public institutions and threatening our democracy with unpatriotic utterances and actions.

“However, recent developments in the polity have made electoral and judicial reforms a matter of urgency and necessity.

“These are the tasks before the 9th National Assembly as it embarks on the Constitution Review exercise.

“We are confident the Imo people have chosen the right man for the job.

“Our congratulations, therefore, go to the good people of Imo State as they begin a new journey into prosperity under the capable watch of Governor Uzodinma”, APC said.

