Imo PDP on street protest over Supreme Court ruling

The protest which was monitored by security agencies in the state with police escorts inevitably caused heavy traffic within the city. The protesters in the afternoon converged at the party secretariat on Okigwe road in black attires with caps chanting party songs with placards which bore various inscriptions and finally settled at the Okigwe road roundabout adjacent to the government House Owerri.

The protect march was strictly monitored by the state operation joint task force which took the rear while the protesters moved on, some of the roads carrying placards with inscriptions on the placards reading, “Ihedioha won landslide”, “CJN Tanko must go” and “Tanko is corrupt”, “reverse the injustice now”, “we don’t want to go back to Egypt and judiciary save democracy or die forever”.

Chief Chris Okewulonu, Chief of Staff to Emeka Ihedioha and the state Secretary of the party Nze Ray Emeana who jointly spoke to newsmen said the protest was in response to the ruling of the Supreme Court which voided the election of Ihedioha.