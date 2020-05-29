Imo PDP members decamp en masse to APC

FROM VICTOR DURUAMAKU – Owerri

It was a huge harvest of new membership to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State as members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) en-mass decamped on Thursday to the ruling party.

Present at the ceremony which took place at the All Progressives Congress (APC) state secretariat were the state APC chairman, chief Marcellinus Nlemigbo, Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chiji Collins, all the APC members at the state Assembly, Bar. Enyinnaya Onuegbu, present commissioner for lands Imo state and all the National and state officers of the ruling party.

Among the decampees were Mr. Damian Opara, former publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) all national and state officers of the PDP, the immediate past state legal adviser to the PDP, Bar. Jerry Egemba, the PDP youth leader, Comrd. Williams Ahanonu and others two numerous to mention here.

Speaking on behalf of the State Assembly members, the speaker, Rt. Hon. Chiji Collins said, “we from the Assembly are happy to be here today to show solidarity to our brothers and sisters who are coming to join us in APC”.

He assured them that the ruling party APC, in the state will not disappoint them.

Speaking on behalf of the decampees, Bar. Charles Ezekwem, former state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said that all members of the ALGON under PDP former political appointees under PDP administration, prominent PDP women all came to join the APC.

He said that the exit of the decampees, marks the end of the PDP in Imo state, pointing out that, the will all support their new party.

Welcoming the decampees, the APC, state chairman, chief Marcellinus Nlemigbo, thanked them for deciding to join the APC where according to him, it is happening now.

According to him, “I thank most especially, the House of Assembly members and the speaker, for showing positive interest work with the state government, Hope Uzodinma.

He assured that the party APC would appreciate the decampees, and called on them to show more support to the party, APC.

