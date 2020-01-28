Imo PDP lawmaker, Uche Ogbuagu decamps to APC

The member representing Ikeduru constituency in Imo State House of Assembly, and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Uche Ogbuagu, has decamped to the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was contained in a letter Dated, Jan 28, 2020, and addressed to the Speaker of the Imo House of Assembly, Hon. Chiji Collins, and made available to us on Tuesday morning.

Ogbuagu, said his decision was in the interest of his Ikeduru constituents.

He also claimed that he defected to the APC over unfair treatment meted out to him by the PDP.

