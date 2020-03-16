Imo: PDP chieftain, hundreds of supporters defect to APC, give reasons

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State and acting chairman, Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC), Chief Victor Muruako, has defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The former PDP chieftain joined the ruling party alongside hundreds of his supporters in Ihiagwa ward, Owerri West Local Council Area.

He was officially received at APC state Secretariat, Owerri by the party’s state deputy chairman, Ugochukwu Nzekwe.

He said he decided to dump the PDP for the first time since he joined it on June 16, 1998.

Muruako said he joined the APC because Governor Hope Uzodinma had not discriminated against any Imo person since he was pronounced governor of the state in January.

Recall that following the pronouncement of Senator Hope Uzodinma as the State Governor, chairman of the PDP in the State, Charles Ezekwem and majority of state legislators elected on the platform of the party had dumped the PDP and joined the APC.

“Even those we worked for (during the elections) did not take us as serious as Governor Hope Uzodinma is taking us now. It is my promise to you that we won’t use this broom to oppress people but to bring development and prosperity to our people,” Muruako said.

He expressed the readiness to join hands with his new party to lift it in Owerri west, federal constituency and Owerri zone.

