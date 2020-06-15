Imo: Man, girlfriend found dead in Owerri hotel

Imo State Police Command is investigating the sudden death of a man and a woman who were found dead in an hotel apartment.

According to the Police, around 9am Sunday morning, following a tip off, operatives broke into a locked apartment in the Nekede area of the state and found two supposed lovebirds lying dead in the said apartment.

A statement from the Imo State Police spokesman, SP Orlando Ikeokwu read in part: “At about 0900 hrs, acting on a report received at the Police station, operatives of the Divisional Police headquarter, Nekede/Ihiagwa Division moved to room 19 Vic-Mic lodge situated around JMJ Bus stop, broke into the room and found the lifeless body of one Cynthia Obieshi and one Samuel Osuji.”

According to the Police statement, the said Cynthia Obieshi visited her boyfriend late Samuel Osuji the previous day Saturday 13th June, 2020 to pass the night but for some reasons yet to be conclusively determined, the couple did not make it to the morning.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the above diseased persons may have died as result of drug consumption”, the police said in its preliminary report. .

Meanwhile, the corpses have been deposited in the morgue, while investigation continues.

