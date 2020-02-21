Imo has no money, educationally backward – Gov. Uzodinma cries out to Buhari

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma has insisted that his state was financially distressed.

Uzodinma stated this while explaining that the State was in dire need of financial intervention from the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government.

Addressing State House Correspondents after a closed-door meeting with Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, yesterday, the Governor stated that financial assistance from the Federal Government would help resolve some of the issues confronting the State.

Stating that the essence of the meeting was to seek the President’s intervention and request for the refund of money used by the previous administration to repair federal roads, Uzodinma declared that his state was also educationally backward.

Uzodinma said: “I came to discuss this with President on some critical areas. Imo State you know is not solvent.

“Imo State is financially distressed, the roads are so bad, the security situation is rough, education is backward and a lot of things to do and we don’t have the money.

“So, I have come to request the kind intervention of Mr President to at least refund some monies spent on some of the Federal roads in Imo State before my arrival so that we can address some pressing issues like pension arrears, salary arrears so that we can get back the people, recover the people first before we begin to talk of infrastructure.”

