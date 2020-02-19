Imo guber tussel : Adjournment of Supreme Court judgment review was at instance of PDP — Lemmy Akakem

Prince Akakem expressed this opinion Tuesday while charting with journalists at his residence in Owerri the state capital.

According to him, his party the APC as a party has no problem with the supreme court but the PDP which went to the supreme court for the review.

He said that the party APC was ready but the PDP applied for time to file in their documents pointing out that APC is very much ready.

Prince Akakem said ” the most important thing is that a governor has been declared by the supreme court, insisting that the first declaration made was illegitimate.

He maintained that the delay in reviewing the matter is not the making of the supreme court but of the PDP which he said applied for time to file their papers.

Prince Akakem said , ” what we are saying is that PDP should stop the radicalism they are practising in the name of protests”

He also cautioned the PDP against using IMO youths and hiring of actors to foment trouble in the name of protests pointing out that the government of IMO state under the leadership of Senator Hope Uzodinma will no longer tolerate any form of protests in the state.

Prince Akakem urged the opposition to join hands with the APC led government under Senator Hope Uzodinma to rebuild the state for the interest of all.

He further urged them not to heat up the polity but rather contribute immensely to the growth and development of the state.