Imo guber: APC mere manipulators – PDP on Supreme Court final ruling

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the All Progressives Congress, APC, as mere manipulators ahead the Supreme Court review ruling on Monday.

The main opposition party, through its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, disclosed that its decision to seek a review of the apex court’s earlier ruling that sacked Emeka Ihedioha as Imo State Governor was not an affront on the court.

The PDP claimed that its decision to return to the court was because the APC and its candidate in Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, allegedly misled the Supreme Court judges leading to the first ruling.

The PDP said it brought democracy to the country and knows its rights, adding that the Supreme Court would not fine its lawyers for filing the case review application.

“One thing you must give to the APC is its capacity for manipulation; whether in a political environment or in the judicial environment. They are just mere manipulators.

“There is nowhere were the PDP sat down to contemplate or express fear over the decision to ask the Supreme Court to guard its own infallibility. Nowhere!

“We understand democracy better than the APC, we know the import of democracy, we know our right within the confines of democracy. And such we owe it a responsibility to our country because we all belong to the same nation.

“So, if there are errors in what the APC and its candidate, Hope Uzodinma, had deliberately laid before the Supreme Court and pushed the court into taking the wrong decision, we have a responsibility as a party that brought democracy to Nigeria to point out those errors and I do not think we have acted wrong, rather we have acted on the part of justice,” the party said.

For a better society

Total Views: 50 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

