Imo: Gov. Ihedioha sends message to Uche Nwosu

Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State has again called on Uche Nwosu, the governorship candidate of the Action Alliance in the last election, to join hands with him and other well-meaning people in an effort to rebuild the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Chibuike Onyeukwu on Friday.

He said, “The elections are over. Governance has taken centre stage and unfortunately, our case is a pathetic one, given that we are rebuilding a devastated state.

“In the spirit of one Imo, one destiny, it has become imperative for all citizens, especially my brothers who contested with me in the last election to sheathe their swords in the interest of our state.

“The situation calls for all hands to be on deck in a bid to make our state great again.”

The Governor congratulated the judiciary for upholding the truth in its landmark judgement and commended the people of the state for their support.

