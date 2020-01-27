Imo: APC’s victory party ends in tragedy as security man kills Senatorial candidate

From Steve Unegbu

It was a black Sunday as an operative of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps shot the 2019 senatorial candidate of the Action Alliance in Imo North Senatorial District, Ndubuisi Emenike.

The incident took place around 5 .30 pm during a victory party for the All Progressives Congress candidate at the rerun election in Okigwe North Federal Constituency held on Saturday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had announced the APC candidate, Miriam Onuoha, as the winner of the election when the tragedy struck at the APC’s candidate house at Umunachi in the Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the NSCDC officer was attached to one of the VIPs and had escorted him to the victory party.

He was shooting consistently into the air and mistakenly shot the AA candidate which brought the victory party to an abrupt end, an eye witness disclosed

The victim fell and lost consciousness and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, St Joseph’s Hospital, Umunachi, before he was later rushed to the Federal Medical Center, Owerri, in an ambulance.

Another source said, ” Ndubuisi Emenike has died . He was shot during APC victory party at Isiala Mbano LGA. He was shot at his lower abdomen by , an NSCDC officer. This is very tragic and very unbelievable. The incident has shattered our victory party.”

When contacted, the police spokesperson in the state, line did not go through

As of the time of filing this report, one of the their aides of the politician revealed that his principal was St still being attended to by doctors and nurses at FMC, Owerri, but further investigation shows that he has been confirmed dead and has been deposited in the morgue.

