IMF says Nigeria, others pushed global debt to $188tr

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that Nigeria, China and other countries contributed to the current global debt of $188 trillion.

In its new update on World debt, IMF disclosed that the global average debt to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio weighted by each country’s GDP reached 226per cent in 2018, 1.5per cent higher than what was recorded in 2017.

According to the update, “Although this was the smallest annual increase in the global debt ratio since 2004, a closer look at the country-by-country data reveals rising vulnerabilities, suggesting that many countries may be ill-prepared for the next downturn. The average debt ratio declined in advanced economies but with no significant reduction in debt.

“In emerging market economies and low-income developing countries, the average debt ratios rose further. Notably, China’s total debt ratio reached 258 per cent of GDP at end-2018 the same as the United States and nearing the average for advanced economies, which was 265per cent,” it stated.

Nigeria’s total public debt, which stood at N21.73 trillion as of December 31, 2017, rose to N24.39 trillion at the end of 2018, according to data from the Debt Management Office. It increased to N25.7 trillion as of June 30, 2019.

Nigeria is categorized by the IMF as a Low-Income Developing Country (LIDCs). The LIDCs are a group of 59 IMF member countries primarily defined by income per capital level below a certain threshold (set at $2,700 in 2016).

Meanwhile, the Debt Management Office (DMO) had earlier said that the country’s debt service/revenue for 2017 and 2018 were 57per cent and 51per cent respectively, adding that the debt service figures had grown as a result of the increase in the debt stock and relatively high domestic interest rates.

“Still on the issue of debt sustainability, when compared to a number of countries, Nigeria’s debt/GDP is relatively low but the debt service/revenue is relatively high, the average public debt ratio increased by more than 2.5per cent points in sub-Saharan Africa,” the report noted.

For a better society

Total Views: 75 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

