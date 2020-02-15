I’m Valentine Governor – Senator Diri says during swearing-in

The newly sworn-in governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has described himself as Valentine governor.

Diri was sworn-in at exactly 6.50 pm yesterday following the INEC compliance to the Supreme Court ruling that sacked the All Progressives Congress, APC’s David Lyon as the governor-elect.

Diri took the oath of office and allegiance as the fifth executive governor of the State.

At the ceremony, the new Governor was flanked by his wife and children.

In his brief speech shortly after being sworn in by the Chief Judge of the State, Kate Abiri, Diri called for a minute silence for all PDP members that were killed during the governorship campaign in Nembe.

He said there was no victor, no vanquished in the governorship contest in the state and called for an end to bitterness and acrimony along party lines.

“My dear good people of Bayelsa State, this is a state that we all wanted to create.

“As a serving member of the Ijaw National Congress, we traversed the length and breadth of Nigeria wanting to create a state to develop our region and our area.

“Today we have a state. Governors have come, governors have gone. We, today of PDP, have been sworn-in.

“My advice to all of us of this great party is that we have to be magnanimous in victory.

“The bitterness and acrimony should end. If we kill ourselves who are going to lead?

“Today, 14th of February, is a day of love. As a Valentine governor and deputy governor, we bring the message of love to Bayelsa State.

“We bring the message of hope; we bring the message of prosperity. Let us eschew bitterness and acrimony and learn to love ourselves.”

For a better society

Total Views: 72 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

