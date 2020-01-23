Iloh canvasses for inclusion of more female politicians in APC NEC

By Pamela Eboh, Awka

Anambra State born ranking member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mrs Constance Iloh has called for the filling up of the position of the national auditor in the party’s National Executive Council, (NEC) with a female member of the party.

The position was formally held by Chief George Muoghalu until his appointment as the Director General of Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA).

She made the call during an interview with journalists in Awka regreting that the party’s NEC is mostly male dominated.

“It is not fair to women in our party that only one woman is a member of the NEC, and that one woman holds a position that is statutorily reserved for women, and that is the national woman leader.

“Now that there is a void in the NEC with the former national auditor of the party taking up an appointment, women should be considered as a replacement for him,”she said.

Iloh who is also known in Lagos and Anambra State political circle as ‘Na She’, offered herself to fill the vacuum at the NEC, saying that no one was more qualified than herself.

She added, “I hold two degrees in Computer Science and Applied Mathematics from University of Massachusetts, Boston, USA plus Master’s degree in Business Administration (International Business Management). I believe I will be a great asset to the APC National party office.

“I have been a consistent member of the party. I have sacrificed more than anyone else in the party, including stepping down for other aspirants, on a number of occasions, on the order of the leadership of the party.

“During the last National Congress, I had interest in the same position (National Auditor), and I obtained the form which was free for women, but I stepped down for my boss (George Muoghalu) who wanted a second term for same position.

“I did not only step down, I joined and campaigned vigorously for him and he won.

“Now that he has left, I think a woman should replace him in that position for gender balance at the NEC, and I think I am the right person, being from the same state with him, and many more.”

