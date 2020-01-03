Ile Arugbo demolition: Saraki reveals what will happen

Bukola Saraki, a former Governor of kara State and ex-President of the Senate, has stated that justice will prevail over the demolition of his family property in Ilorin by the Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq led Kwara government.

The house, popularly called Ile Arugbo (House for old persons), was demolished in the early hours of Thursday, after the state government revoked the title of the landed property.

Saraki, in a statement Thursday night, thanked the people for their solidarity.

“Following development this morning in Ile Arugbo, I want to commend the women, men, old and young, who displayed their affection, love and staunch support for my late father and the family”, he said.

“I appreciate the genuine support of the women and youths who stood firmly in the face of aggression and naked show of force.

“Your action throughout the night gave full expression to my belief that what Ile Arugbo represents to all of us is etched in our hearts. It goes beyond the physical structure. I am happy that you were not intimidated as you stood your ground.

“This day will go down as the day you reciprocated the love and affection my father and family have for you. You have displayed a gesture of goodwill and passionate love. We assure you that justice shall prevail in a not too distant future.”

The Kwara House of Assembly in August called for the revocation of the landed property, after adopting the report of a committee that investigated the ownership of the property.

