Ile Arugbo: Court fixes hearing of motion on notice for Jan. 15

The Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin, presided over by Justice A. A Adebara, has fixed January 15 for hearing on Motion of Notice on a suit filed by Asa Investments Limited on the disputed land on which the late Second Republic Senate Leader, Dr Abubakar Olusola Sarakai’s Ile Arugbo( Old People’s Home) was built.

Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Kwara State House of Assembly,, Kwara state Attorney General, Director General, Kwara Bureau of Lands and the Inspector General of Police are the defendants in the suit.

The court also upon a motion Ex- Parte and the supporting affidavit dated and filed on January 2,2020 and after listening to the claimant’s ( Asa Investments Limited) counsel, Mr A.A Ibrahim, restrained the defendants and anyone acting on their behalf from further demolishing or further destroying the alleged property of the claimant.

“Upon a motion Ex- Parte and the supporting affidavit dated and filed on 2nd day of January, 2020. After listening to Mr. A.A Ibrahim, counsel to the claimant/ applicant and after a careful perusal of of 25 paragraphs affidavits and the attached exhibits in support of the motion ex- parte, it is hereby ordered that:

” The defendants either by themselves, their officers, servants, agents, privies, or successor in title or any person howsoever claiming in trust for the defendants are hereby restrained from further demolishing or further destroying the alleged property of the claimant/applicant known and described as plots 1,3 and 5 with TPS/MISC.129A and survey plan No.KWSH927 and Land/G1071 situate, lying and being beside Civil Service Clinic, along Ilofa road, G.R.A, Ilorin, Kwara state on which the claimant has a building popularly known as Ile Arugbo( Old People’s Home), the subject matter of the substantive suit pending the hearing and determination of motion on notice.

“The defendants either by themselves, their officers, servants, agents, privies, successor in title or any person howsoever claiming in trust for them are hereby restrained from entering with the intention to construct,build, erect, or commencing any building/ structures on plot 1,3 and 5 with TPS/ MISC.129A and survey plan No.KWSH927 and Land/ G1071 situate, lying and being beside Civil Service Clinic, along Ilofa road, G.R.A, Ilorin pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

“The motion on notice is hereby scheduled for hearing against Wednesday 15- O1- 2020. Application granted in part as per the above orders. Given at Ilorin under the seal of the court and the hand of the presiding Judge this 6th day of January, 2020,” the court ordered.

