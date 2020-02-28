Ikpeazu emerges PDP Governors’ Forum vice-chairman

He was unanimously elected at Wednesday’s meeting hosted in Abuja by the chairman of the forum and governor of Sokoto State,

It was the inaugural meeting of the forum under Tambuwal who was recently elected to replace its former chairman, ex-Bayelsa State governor, Seriake Dickson.

The meeting which lasted late into the night was also attended by members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP led by Prince Uche Secondus.

Speaking at the end of the meeting, Tambuwal said it discussed Nigeria’s democracy.

He said the forum also warmly received governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa state who he described as “miracle governor.”