Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere: Nigeria Police subverting citizen’s right to freedom of speech – APP alleges

The opposition Action Peoples Party,(APP), has demanded the immediate release of its National Chairman, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, who was arrested and detained by men of the Nigeria Police.

The demand was contained in a statement jointly signed by Conference of South East Chairmen of Action Peoples Party, (APP).

The signatories were, Engr. Ajala Kingsley(Abia), Chinedum Elekwachi,(Ebonyi), Hon. Ezirim Ernest(Imo), Foster Eneh,(Enugu), and CSP Lawrence Donya, rtd, (Anambra).

Recall that Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, who also doubled as the spokesman of the opposition Coalition of United Political Parties, (CUPP), was arrested by the Nigeria police at his residence in Abuja, in connection with the allegation of bribery made against the House of Representatives and the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila.

For a better society

Total Views: 46 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

