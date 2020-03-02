Ikeja Electric Appoints Folake Soetan as Acting CEO

Ikeja Electric Plc, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs. Folake Soetan as its Acting Chief Executive Officer, effective March 2nd, 2020.

She takes over from Dr. Anthony Youdeowei who has been the CEO for the last four years. Youdeowei presided over Ikeja Electric transformation initiatives resulting in one of the most aggressive loss reduction recorded in the sector.

In her previous role as Chief Operating Officer of Ikeja Electric, she and her team introduced several initiatives that engendered the improvement of the quality of power supply in the Ikeja franchise areas. She was also in charge of the team that delivered the Bilateral Power initiative, which for the first time in Nigeria, witnessed the provision of a minimum of 20 hours of power supplied through the National Grid to customers.

Mrs. Soetan has a track record of operational leadership and brings extensive experience to the role, having held senior leadership positions in the Aviation, Oil & Gas and Power sectors over the last two decades.

She holds a degree in Banking and Finance from the University of Lagos and is also an alumnus of Harvard Business School where she earned certification in Advance Management.

A focused and result-oriented professional, Soetan will lead the next phase of growth and ensure Ikeja Electric remains a “customer first, technology now” organization, through reliable power supply, improved customer service and tech-driven innovative products and services.

