IHRC raises alarm over alleged plot to set up Nigeria’s CJN, Tanko

The International Human Rights Commission said, it has uncovered plot to set up the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Muhammad Ibrahim Tanko.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday in Abuja, Ambassador Friday Sani, said any attempt to tamper with any arms of government for selfish political interest was against the universal declaration on human and peoples right by the United Nations which Nigeria is a co-signatory.

The IHRC said, it cannot sit to watch Nigeria’s democracy being gagged by few elements in the guise of quest for power.

Part of the statement read…

“We cannot watch a situation where individuals in Nigeria would in their quest for self-accumulation or greed for power want to murder the judiciary by plotting demonic strategy to implicate the Chief Justice of a nation like Nigeria.

The IHRC said it has information through its mechanisms that some political leaders in the aftermath of judicial outcomes were in surreptitious moves to discredit the judiciary.

“Nigeria’s democracy need to be further deepened by allowing all arms of government to function independently and as an intergovernmental organization, the IHRC would encourage that.”

The international body further advised that all security and anti-corruption agencies in Nigeria should be observant to the rules of their games, noting that the IHRC has a seat in the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“We particularly warn the EFCC not to allow itself to be used alongside with the State Security Services.

“We want to remind the world that the current Secretary-General, Sir Raf Marein Wasik is an arbitration Judge with the International Criminal Court. “

