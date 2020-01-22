‘Ihedioha’s sack scared me’ – Gov Bala speaks on victory

Governor Bala Mohammad of Bauchi State on Tuesday said the sacking of Imo governor, Emeka Ihedioha (PDP) by the Supreme Court made him nervous as he had feared the same fate might befall him.

Mohammed who spoke to newsmen in the state said the confidence his opponents showed, prior to the delivery of the judgement on the Bauchi governorship election further heightened his fears.

“The Imo incident is one of such incidents that is a manifestation of a judicial process.

“It was a very painful outcome for me as a PDP member and as a friend to the former governor who was affected.

“It was something unexpected and I knew what happened to him could happen to anybody.

“Certainly it gave me some fears for the first time, thinking that maybe, the confidence expressed by my competitors had something to do with some assurances in some quarters somewhere, but I still had faith in God,” NAN quoted him as saying.

We recalls that the Supreme Court on Tuesday, Jan.14, nullified the election of Ihedioha and returned Hope Uzodinma of APC as the duly elected governor of Imo.

The Supreme Court verdict on the Bauchi governorship election, which affirmed the election of Mohammed, was delivered on Jan.20, one week after Ihedioha was stripped of his position.

