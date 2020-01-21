Ihedioha vs Uzodinma: Reason S’ Court judges will never know peace – Umahi

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Southeast Zonal Vice Chairman, Austine Umahi has said judges of the Supreme Court will never know peace.

Umahi said the Supreme Court judges will never know peace until they reverse the decision to sack Emeka Ihedioha as Governor of Imo State.

The apex court had declared Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the duly elected governor of the state, a decision that has sparked widespread condemnation and protests.

However, Umahi while addressing PDP protesters in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital yesterday, said the judiciary has since lost the respect it used to command in the past from the masses.

He said: “We are giving them 24 hours to reverse the judgment. If they don’t reverse the judgment, then democracy has been murdered in Nigeria. If they don’t reverse the judgement, they will never have peace in their lives.

“It is very unfortunate that our democracy has been murdered. It is very unfortunate that under the watch of the judiciary our democracy is murdered. Our understanding is that judiciary is the last hope of the common man, but today it is the lost hope of the common man.

“For how long shall we continue in sin that grace may abound? And the Bible says God forbid. We want and we are saying it very categorical that the Judgment of the Supreme Court is a pervert judgement and must be reversed immediately, for the oneness of this nation and for the furtherance of democracy. They should reverse and reinstate the man that was elected by the Imolites and he is the RT. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha and not a man that was imported and through the back door imposed on the people of Imo State.

“He is an agenda and we understand the agenda that is in him and will resist him with all that we have. That judgement cannot stand. We are here as lovers of democracy.

“Judiciary, I want to pass information to you, it could be one person today, tomorrow, it could be your turn. If you don’t resist this abnormality. If you don’t resist this abomination and If you don’t resist this imperfection, one day, it will be your turn.”

