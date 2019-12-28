Ihedioha signs N197.6 billion 2020 budget into law

Imo state Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has signed the N197.6 Billion 2020 Appropriation Bill into Law.

This was made known in a statement forwarded to us by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Chibuike Onyeukwu on Friday night.

In a brief remark shortly after signing the bill on Friday, Ihedioha said the 2020 appropriation bill was professionally and painstakingly prepared.

According to the governor, “The 2020 appropriation bill is the flagship of the bills I have signed into Law today. This appropriation bill was professionally and painstakingly prepared. Having signed up to the Open Government Partnership, we had a few prerequisites to follow. For instance, the process was participatory and involved constituents and civil society, even before we presented it to the Assembly. It was also transparent, as we have made the documents available to the public from the onset”.

While expressing delight that the Appropriation Bill was signed before the start of the traditional budget year in January 2020, the governor noted that it is no mean feat, considering that the 2019 Appropriation Bill was signed into Law at the end of May of that 2019, hours before he was sworn into office as governor.

“By this, the fiscal year may now commence as envisaged on the 1st of January, 2020. I am not oblivious of the fact that this is in the middle of our Christmas festivities and so a social sacrifice for some. But suffice it to say that this is the spirit of the new Imo.

“As a parliamentarian, I see today as the faithful culmination of any legislative process. Accent is an action that seals the success of the process and procedure determined by the constitution”

“The 9th Assembly, under the able leadership of Rt. Hon. Chiji Collins has lived up to expectation. They have worked with us to give prompt, diligent and passionate attention to the legislative needs of the people of Imo. They have constituted themselves into veritable partners in the Rebuild Imo project.

“As an administration, we have had a total of eighteen (18) bills passed into Law under our watch (including a few of them by the 8th Assembly). 18 bills in a 6-month period is no mean feat. Of these 18 bills, 12 have previously been signed into Law, including the 2019 Supplementary (Re-ordered) Appropriation Bill which was recently signed.

“As we bring this event to a close, I further appreciate the State legislature for its dutiful approach to its constitutional responsibilities; I look forward to more signing ceremonies in this legislatively pro-active era”.

Meanwhile, Governor Ihedioha also performed the signing of five bills into law.

“The bills signed by the governor include: Imo State Water Bill, “Imo State Pools betting, Gaming, Casino and Lotteries Board Bill, “Environmental Transformation Commission (Amendment) Bill, “Law Reform Committee (Amendment) Bill, “Imo State Power and Rural Electrification (Amendment) Bill and the

“Imo State 2020 Appropriation Bill”.

