Ihedioha case: Imo indigenes call for early disposal of Supreme Court review

“Our economy, infrastructural dev are suffering”

FROM VICTOR DURUAMAKU – OWERRI

Following the lingering uncertainty concerning the Imo state 2019 governorship election, a cross section of Imo people have cried out to the Supreme Court to do the needful and dispense quickly, the pending issue of the governorship election.

Speaking in a chart with champion Newspapers in Owerri Tuesday most of the concerned indigenes of the state told Champion that, since the issue of the election began, economic activities in the state particularly in Owerri, the state capital have slowed down to zero level.

According to them, “no business, is now moving in the state and nothing else is moving and therefore the people are suffering economic hardship”.

In his own opinion, a big time trader on textile materials, at the Owerri Central market, Mazi, Uche Nnanna, Oguzie, said “since the issue on the election came up at the Supreme Court, we have not made any meaningful sales and we are badly affected”.

He said further, “We believe that the undecided, Imo state governorship case still pending at the Supreme Court is responsible”. Adding, “the people does not know which administration, either led by PDP or APC will win the matter at the apex court”.

Also speaking in the same vein, another trader, an electronics dealer, Mr Chijioke Onyealesi Ndukwe, said, “It is only food items that sales fast at the market, because people must feed daily”.

He urged the Supreme court to quickly dispose of the governorship matter pending before it fur review, pointing out that the pending of the matter had retarded the state economy”

Mr. Ndukwe believed that if this is not done quickly, it might led to the breakdown of law and order in the state.

“We do not care which party wins the election at the apex court, what we need is good economic atmosphere, and good governance in the state.”

Also concerned about the Supreme Court issue are young people who are always at every news stand, arguing out the issue to the extent that their argument leads to disagreement among them.

Some of them are of the opinion that Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP, who had earlier been declared winner of the election by the same apex court, be returned this time while some of the youths believed that the Senator Hope Uzodinma will lead the state to the Promised Land.

For a better society

Total Views: 53 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

