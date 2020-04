The Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, on Friday evening ordered the immediate redeployment of Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Dandaura Mustapha.

This was contained in a statement signed by Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba.

Mustapha is replaced by Joseph Gobum Mukari, according to the statement.

The posting takes immediate effect.

For a better society

Total Views: 117 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn