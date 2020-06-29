IGP orders Ondo CP to restore Deputy Gov’s Security details

This is sequel to the failure of the State Government’s inability to secure the two-third majority to impeach Agboola as the Deputy Governor.

The IGP’s directive was contained in a memo addressed to the CP through the Deputy Inspector General of Police, (DIG)Operations, Force headquarters Abuja.

The memo with Ref. No CB: 2002/DOPS/FHQ/ABJ/VOL/77/168 was signed on behalf of the IGP through Austine Agbonlahor, Assistant Inspector-General of Police.

The security details attached to Ajayi and his office were withdrawn on the orders of the Commissioner of Police in the state last week Wednesday.

The deputy governor who accused the CP of working on the instructions of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to withdraw the officers had for a while been having running battle with his boss.

Ajayi had engaged in a confrontation with the Commissioner of Police at the Government House following the alleged refusal of the latter to allow the deputy governor to exit the premises allegedly on the orders of the governor.

Sources hinted that the plan by the state government to use 19 out the 23 APC members of the State House of Assembly to impeach the Deputy Governor has suffered a setback owing to the resolve by the majority of the members of the State House of Assembly to uphold the sanctity of the hallow chamber.

It was learnt that the meeting scheduled to hold by 9:00pm last Sunday at the Government House Ground failed as only nine members shown up.

The Deputy Governor yesterday commended the integrity and courage displayed by the majority of the lawmakers for shunning all entreaties, inducement and intimidation coming from the Chief Executive.

Ajayi also urged the lawmakers to also shun another latest plan to move the next meeting of the impeachment plot to a private hotel in Ijapo area of Akure, the State capital.

Ajayi called on the security agents and the people in the State to be vigilant and watchful of this latest surreptitious moves by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to illegally remove the Deputy Governor at all cost for no other reason than the exercise of his constitutional right of freedom of association by moving from the APC to the opposition PDP.