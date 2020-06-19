Ignore the rumour, Abiola Ajimobi not dead – Aide

Francis Ezediuno

Former Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi is still very much alive.

According to his media aide, Bolaji Tunji, the immediate past governor of oyo State is still very much alive and kicking.

Ajimobi was sick after testing positive for coronavirus.

He was previously on coma but was reported to have left coma in the past few days.

A former Senator, he governed Oyo State for eight years and is currently the All Progressive Congress National Working Committee recognised Acting National Chairman.

For a better society

Total Views: 34 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

