Ighalo may miss United’s end of season games

Odion Ighalo could miss the end of the English Premier League season with the campaign set to be extended.

The Nigerian is one of the several players out of contract in the summer.

All games have been postponed until at least the first weekend of April although that could increase as the coronavirus continues to spread globally.

Ighalo has been an integral figure for the Red Devils since his loan move from the Chinese Super League in January.

The Nigerian, 30, has scored four in three United starts as they look to mount a Champions League charge.

Other names include Arsenal’s midfielder Dani Ceballos, Chelsea duo Willian and Pedro.

For a better society

Total Views: 62 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

