If you kill innocent person, you carry your cross -Delta police chief warns officers 

BARRY AGBANIGBI, Asaba

The Delta State Police Command has said it would bring the full weight of the law to bear on any of its men that engages in the act of lawlessness in the discharge of his duties under the guise of a crime- free Delta.

Dropping the hint at an interactive section with the press recently in Asaba, the State Commissioner for Police, Mr. Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa, said the police as an institution backed by the law in its regulation 387 of Police Act, says when a police officer exceeds his power; he loses the protection of the law.

The police commissioner, who warned against the killing of innocent persons with the guise of achieving a crime free society, condemned such officers, saying such senseless killing was a negation of good intention of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) in fashioning out the crime bursting initiative.

“Crime free society is meant to counter criminals. It’s not meant to kill innocent citizens. Don’t forget that if you want to catch a dog you must run faster than the dog”, he said.

He stated that there were circumstances under which men of the Force could use fire arms, such as in self-defence and in fighting fleeing suspected armed robbers.

“A police officer at traffic check-point has no business in carrying fire arms”. You don’t need a gun to control the traffic. If you flag down a vehicle and it refuses to stop, which law authorizes you to fire at it?”, the police boss thundered.

He warned that there was no Inspector General of Police or any of its subordinates that will subscribe to lawlessness on the part of the people whom we were supposed to protect.

“We have the responsibility to protect lives and property. But if those entrusted with that responsibility decide to kill, what is the price of killing somebody unlawfully?

“We don’t decide their cases, we charge them to court but if the court did not find them culpable, they are discharged and acquitted. But if it finds then culpable, well, they face the law”, he stated.

The police boss, who also debunked insinuation on the police crime method, said the command had no intention to re-introduce check-point through “stop and search operation”.

Although, the police had introduced a partial motorized beat patrol system in the state a couple of years ago, a misconception of the officers assigned such responsibilities had tended to undermine the success of the strategy.

For a better society

Total Views: 261 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

