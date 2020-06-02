ICT’s contribution to Nigeria’s GDP is at 14.07% – Pantami

UGO AMADI

Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, has stated that the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) has contributed unprecedented 14.07 percent to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Dr. Femi Adeluyi, technical assistant, Information Technology to the minister of Communications and Dig­ital Economy, in a statement said the minister was delighted to hear of the growth of ICT’s contribution to Nigeria’s GDP in the first quarter (Q1) of 2020.

According to him, the National Bu­reau of Statistics (NBS) releases Nige­ria’s GDP report for Q1 2020 on May 25.

“The report observed that the coun­try’s GDP grew by 1.87 percent year-on-year in real terms in Q1 2020.

“The non-oil sector contributed 90.50 percent to the nation’s GDP in Q1 2020 as opposed to the 9.50 percent contrib­uted to total real GDP by the oil sector.

“It is noteworthy that the ICT sec­tor contributed 14.07 percent to the total real GDP in Q1 2020, higher than its contribution a year earlier, which was 13.32 percent and in the preceding quarter, in which it accounted for 13.12 percent.

“This contribution is unprecedented,” he said.

Pantami said that the growing con­tribution of the ICT sector to the GDP was a direct result of the focused and committed effort of the Federal Gov­ernment.

He said the Federal Government’s strategic policy direction included the inclusion of Digital Economy in the mandate of the Ministry, unveil­ing and implementation of National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy as well as National Broadband Plan, among others.

For a better society

Total Views: 58 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

