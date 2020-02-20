Ibori loses property as Obaseki revokes C of O

The statutory right of occupancy granted to a former Governor of Delta, James Ibori, in respect of a property on plot 103A Aiguobasimwin Crescent, old GRA, Benin City has been revoked by Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo State.

Obaseki explained that he revoked the property in exercise of the power conferred on him by Sections (28) 1 and 38 of the Land Use Decree of 1978

Obaseki, who signed the revocation order, said the property contained an area approximately 1985.950 square meters.

He, however did not state further reason for the revocation.

However, When NAN contacted Ibori, the former governor said “I am aware. He told me three months ago.”

