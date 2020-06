The family of Late Ibidunni Ajayi-Ighodalo have concluded that the funeral rites of the ex-beauty queen will take place on Saturday, June 20.

She died on Sunday, June 14 after suffering from a cardiac arrest. At the time of death, she was at Port Harcourt, Rivers state to erect isolation centres.

According to LIB, the funeral would be in Lagos.

For a better society

Total Views: 71 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn