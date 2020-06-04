I will tackle unemployment, insecurity if elected Edo governor- Ogbeide-Ihama

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

Ahead of the Edo state governorship primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP slated for June 23, an aspirant and member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama has promised to tackle unemployment headlong if given the mandate.

Ogbeide-Ihama who stated this yesterday a few minutes after submitting his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms also promised to invest in the agricultural potentials of the state with a view to revamping the state’s economy.

He said: “The whole idea is a call to service. I am on a mission to do things differently in Edo. For me, I think that we have passed a situation where people should be dying of very basic and avoidable ailments. Our hospitals must be brought up to standards to meet up with international standards.

“Our security system must be well equipped and properly managed. We must have a database of those that are governed in the state. Employment is very key while education is another angle that drives development. All of these we shall do differently. There are schools there right now but how many of them are well equipped? How many of the teachers are well trained?

While expressing confidence in his ability to win the election for the PDP, the lawmaker noted that in 2015 as an opposition politician, he won election against all odds, saying,

“I won in 2015 with Adams Oshiomhole as the governor of the state and I was in opposition. My opponent was the sitting speaker from APC. The second one, the same thing happened. The governor (Godwin Obaseki) was from my own constituency and from APC and I won again- both elections with double digits lead and no court cases.

“So convincingly, the people of Edo state and especially my constituency which is the heart of Edo state, have shown clearly that they have confidence in me and I have also been able to show them that I can stand up and represent them. However, whoever gets it, I will stand with the person. But let God’s will be done.”

Coming short of labeling incumbent administration in the state a failure, Ogbeide-Ihima added that the people are yearning for a purposeful-driven government that would give them a sense of belonging.

“If you see what is happening in Edo today, you will imagine that the people are yearning for that change, that transformation, that restoration to the days of great men like Samuel Ogbemudia and Ambrose Alli. It is a time to deliver to the people their rights and dividends, ” he added.

He further pledged his readiness to cut down the cost of governance if he clinches the ticket and goes ahead to win the September 19, 2020 poll.

For a better society

Total Views: 52 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

