‘I was wrong’ – Kanu bows, apologises to Abia Police Commissioner, Okon

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has apologised to the Commissioner of Police in Abia State, Eneh Okon over the threat on his children.

During his live broadcast on Radio Biafra, Kanu had threatened to deal with the children of Okon should anything happen to any member of the IPOB attending his parents’ burial on Friday at Isiama Afaraukwu in Umuahia North Local Government Area.

Kanu gave the reasons he made the threats at first, citing the security siege in his community, coupled with the outburst of senior security operatives.

The IPOB leader said it was wrong for him to have made such comment against the CP’s family members.

Kanu’s tweeted, “This Friday, mourners in Biafra will come together to attend the funeral for my beloved parents, Eze Israel Okwu Kanu and Ugoeze Sally Nmenme Kanu.

“During this time of mourning, the Indigenous People of Biafra are living in a constant state of fear.

“The Abia State Commissioner of Police is threatening to disrupt the funeral and there continues to be a large military presence in the area, which has a history of inflicting violence against the IPOB.”

Kanu said the situation of things in his home town has caused a range of emotions for him.

The IPOB leader, who is not expected to be around when his parents are laid to rest, added that he has gone from an extreme sense of sadness after losing both of his parents, to an extreme sense of anger.

He said this was due to the knowledge that the mourners gathering in his compound were in grave danger.

He added, “In this time of immense grieving and anger, I made threats against the children of the Police Commissioner and other Nigerian officials on my radio programmme, Radio Biafra.

“This was wrong and I sincerely apologize. Children should always be off-limits.”

Kanu, who is reportedly in the United Kingdom pointed out that he intended to bring global awareness to the threats and imminent danger the Government has placed on his family and community.

He said he hoped “that shining a global spotlight on the actions of the Government will prevent them from inciting violence against my people. In doing so, I went too far.”

“It is my great hope that the Indigenous People of Biafra can mourn in peace on Friday and can live in peace every single day forward.”

Kanu escaped Nigeria on September 14, 2017 when soldiers under the Operation Python Dance II stormed his Afaraukwu home and allegedly killed many.

King Israel Kanu and Queen Sally did not return to their community neither did they sit on their royal seat again till they died.

