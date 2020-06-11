I ‘ll make Appeal Court ICT compliant – Justice Dongban- Mensen

The Acting President of Court of Appeal , Justice Monica- Mensen on Wednesday vowed to ensure that Court of Appeal is Information Technology Compliance (ICT) if confirmed by the Senate.

Justice Dongban-Menaen who made this while appearing for the screening as substantive President of Appeal Court told the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Right and Legal Matters that she has been in Judiciary since 1980.

Narrating her work experience, the Acting President said she was called to bar in 1979 and served in the Ministry of Justice and subsequently appointed as Registrar of the Court and made Magistrate few years after which culminated in her appointment as Judge of High Court in Plateau State in 1996 .

She added that she became judge of FCT High Court thereafter till 2003 when she was transferred her service to FCT Judiciary as Judge of FCT High Court till 2003 when invited to serve as a Justice of the Court of Appeal .

” I’ve lived the substantial part of my life in the Judiciary and I have tremendous passion for its positive transformation , one of which is my intention of making the Court of Apoeal ICT compliant when confirmed as substantive President .

” I also have a lot of compassion for fellow human being and a solution provider and not trouble maker “, she said.

