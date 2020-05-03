I infected four persons with COVID-19 — El-Rufai

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, has revealed that he was the index COVID-19 case in the state who infected four others.

El-Rufai said this on Saturday as the Guest Gpeaker on The Platform, an annual event of the Covenant Christian Centre, in Lagos.

He said in the bid not to infect others, he ensured that the state bought Personal Protective Equipments for the health workers.

He said: “Each and every case of COVID-19 we’ve had in the state was imported.

“I was the index case, fortunately, I would say, because it served to scare everyone in the state to come to the reality that COVID-19 is real.

“It’s not a joke.

“I got it in Abuja and I infected four other people.

“Happily, all of us are okay now.

“We are all back to our normal lives.

“We didn’t want to expose any of our frontline workers to any risk, so we have a lot of PPEs for all our health workers.

“We also insured their (health workers) lives to the tune of N5 million.

“Anyone that dies in this process, his family will get N5 million and we have an additional disability insurance for those that get sick and cannot walk but are not dead.

“We are also giving a special allowance to all health workers as well as extraordinary allowances for those on the frontlines.

“This is the broad strategy that we’ve adopted in Kaduna State and we are implementing it with all energy and focus.”

