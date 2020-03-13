I didn’t collect N300m, cars from APC Lyon –Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has denied collecting N300m and bulletproof cars from the 2019 Bayelsa State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Mr David Lyon.

Jonathan’s Media Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, in a statement on Wednesday, said a group, the APC Reformation Forum, had allegedly planted a story on the social media calling on Jonathan to “refund N300m and bulletproof cars given to him by Lyon.”

He stated that the story which claimed that the alleged money and vehicles were part of logistics given to Jonathan’s family to cater for their guests ahead of the botched inauguration, was not only patently fictitious but malevolent, inciting and provocative.

He said in the first place there was no reason for the APC or anybody to offer money and vehicles to Jonathan for logistics over an inauguration programme in which he was not involved.

Eze said, “We make bold to state that there is no vehicle in the possession of former President Jonathan given to him by the APC. This is an insufferable lie. If anyone on earth knows of such a vehicle, they should expose the particulars of the said vehicle to the public.

“The claim by this group is therefore nothing but a fairy-tale scripted to tarnish the good reputation of the former President whom Nigerians and the rest of the world hold in very high esteem.

“We condemn in entirety this growing culture of sustained falsehood against the person and family of Dr Jonathan by shady and shadowy characters. We urge Bayelsans and Nigerians to disregard the story as it contains no grain of truth.”

