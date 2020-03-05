I conceived through IVF – Stephanie Coker reveals

Popular Media personality, Stephanie Coker has revealed how she got pregnant with her first child.

The actress welcomed her child with her husband, Olumide Aderinokun in December, 2019

Coker who got married in August 2017 revealed she had her child through IVF -In-Vitro-Fertilization.

On her Instagram page, she wrote: “My name is Stephanie Coker Aderinokun, I am a jetset mum, wife, TV host, entrepreneur and I conceived through IVF. ”

IVF is a medical procedure whereby an egg is fertilized by sperm in a test tube or elsewhere outside the body.

