I am not a politician, CP replies Ondo DG

Ondo State Police Commissioner, Salami Bolaji, has replied Deputy Governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi, that he is apolitical and his job entailed him to protect lives and property of citizens of the state.

The Ondo CP in a statement signed by the Police spokesman, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, explained that he went to the Ondo State Government House on Sunday night by policemen who could not settle dispute between aides of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and the Deputy Governor.

He said he was informed that both aides of the Governor and the deputy were having a face off over the number of cars the Deputy could move out of the place at night.

Salami stated that under his policing architecture he would never police lawlessness in the state against laid-down policing rules.

CP Salami said he viewed the viral video as an attempt to foment sentiment and misunderstanding in the state.

He said he went to the scene when his officers and men at the government house could not broker peace between the aides of the governor and that of the deputy governor over the number of cars the Deputy governor would drive out at the time.

According to him, “It is only necessary that his presence at the scene as the Command’s Commissioner of Police could calm frayed nerves.

“Having listened to the reason for the misunderstanding, he advised both sides to come to terms, a condition they both agreed.

“CP Salami has never been a politician all through his life and would not want to be dragged into politics.

“He advised the good people of Ondo that as the race to Ondo government house draws very close, politicians with interest in the race should learn to play their game with the dictate of its laws; and also advise their followers to shun any act capable of causing chaos or lawlessness in the State as he concluded”.

“He vowed to police Ondo State and its people with humility. He will not allow the ego and sentiment of any individual dictate what form of policing style he should use”.

For a better society

Total Views: 42 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

