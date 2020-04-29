Hunger virus kills faster – Ooni of Ife

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has said the ‘hunger virus’ could kill faster than Coronavirus.

The traditional ruler, however, warned that care must be taken to avoid losing one’s life in the process of searching for what to eat.

Oba Ogunwusi stated this on Wednesday while donating Motorised Fumigators to Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State.

Speaking at the event, which was held at the Arcade Ground, Governor’s Office in Okemosan, Abeokuta, the Ooni said: “We all know that hunger virus can kill faster; we all know that. But the way Yorubas will say, in the process of searching for what to eat, may we not meet what will eat us.

He said, “While we are struggling to get whatever food, in terms of palliatives, in terms of what government will share; in terms of what people will share, what happens in the process of distribution? We keep endangering ourselves.”

The monarch hinted that this informed the reason he came up with the technology of converting liquid to fog “that is environmentally friendly.”

This, he said, comes in the form of droplets that are anti-coronavirus, saying it fights all illness-causing germs.

According to him, the technology was in collaboration with the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, adding that everything that made up the fumigator was locally sourced.

Oba Ogunwusi stressed that Coronavirus is real, warning all those who do not believe to protect themselves

“Coronavirus is real, and for a lot of people that probably think it is not real, this is indeed real. On social media, people asked, why is the Ooni wearing a face mask. But I have to lead by example to tell the entire world that Coronavirus is real and we need to protect ourselves.”

He stressed that efforts should not be on hand washing or sanitizing alone, advising that the environment should also be sanitized.

“In terms of sanitizing, we are only focusing more on our hands; and the pandemic, which is a common enemy that comes in droplets. It can drop on our clothes, it can drop on our shoes or anywhere. We are not focusing more on the droplets that can spread (in the air). This is very important.

In his remarks, Governor Abiodun appreciated the Ooni for standing by the state at this critical time.

The Governor described Ooni as a 21st Century monarch, stressing that the entire Yoruba race is proud of him.

While wishing Oba Ogunwusi journey mercies back to Ile-Ife, Abiodun said the government of Ogun would love to patronize those who initiated the motorized fumigator to aid the efforts of the state in decontaminating markets, schools and other public places in Ogun.

“On behalf of the government and the good people of Ogun State, I want to say thank you to our Kabiyesi. May God continue to grant you more wisdom. We wish you journey mercies back home,” Abiodun stated.

