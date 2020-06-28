Hundreds weep , rain curses as Ajimobi was laid to rest in Ibadan

JOE OKWUOFU, Ibadan

Hundreds of sympathisers defiled the COVID-19 protocols at the burial of the late politician, Senator Abiola Ajimobi , weeping profusely as they watched the body of the former governor conveyed to the final resting place .

The wailers , mostly party loyalists, friends , and relatives of the deceased lined the streets shouting the name God ,and sobbing, while others stood speechless at the Oluyole, Ibadan residence of the Ajimobis .

Among the dignitaries at the burial are the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheikh Abubakri Abdul-Ganiyu Agbotomokekere, Senator Teslim Folarin, popular Islamic preacher, Sheikh Muideen Bello, former Chairman , Oyo State Muslim Pilgrims Board, Sheikh Akeugbagold , and Alhaji Kunle Sanni among others.

The mourners were heard raining curses on those they believed were behind the death of the politician .

According to them, Ajimobi’s death was beyond the novel disease , COVID-19 .

The body of the former Oyo State Governor Senator Abiola Ajimobi, was finally laid to rest at his home, Oluyole Estate on Sunday

Ajimobi was buried according to Islamic rites at his 6th Avenue, Yemoja Street, Oluyole Estate residence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, amid tight security.

The interment at his Agodi GRA home took place after the Oyo State government declined to approve a property initially chosen by family of the deceased on the ground that there was litigation on the property.

Senator Ajimobi , who untill his death was the Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) was laid to rest at 10:05am.

The late politician, who died at age of 70, was confirmed dead at the First Cardiology Hospital , Lagos after a brief illness leading to multiple organ failure.

The late politician was buried in strict compliance with the COVID-19 protocols. Less than 20 people, including wife of the former Governor, Chief Florence Ajimobi, and other members of his immediate family, were in attendance. Fierce looking armed policemen were strategically positioned at the residence of the deceased. Movements in and out of the neighbourhood were controlled as the burial ceremony held. Party faithful and other loyalists of the late politician were barred from the scene of the burial. At noon, prayers were held for the repose of the soul of the deceased at the Senator Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi Mosque, Oke-Ado, Ibadan. For a better society

