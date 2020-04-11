Humiliation of Nigerians in china amounts to economic sabotage — Nzekwe

He said that the Chinese residing in Nigeria are allegedly exhibiting all manner of illegality while still move around freely in the country without been harassed by any.

The leadership of the House of Representatives had condemned the inhuman treatment meted out on some Nigerians by the Chinese authorities in Beijing, expressing displeasure over the development.

It would be recalled that several videos emerged on social media to show how the Chinese government has harassed Africans, including Nigerians throwing them out of their homes.

Speaking with Daily Champion, Nzekwe maintained that there is urgent need for the Nigerian government to take the welfare of citizens both within and outside the country seriously, however, called for the reassessment of the present government.

According to him, the Chinese are here in Nigeria committing evil and no government is seizing their passport.

“The other day custom located their warehouse inside the bush, where they stored millions of imported tomatoes paste. Imagine such economic sabotage, they have the gut to do so many unimaginable things in Nigeria, that is nonsense.

“The present leaders of this nation should reassess, themselves the truth and treat Nigerians as one. Not when you are in power, you focus attention on your people, attention has to be on all Nigerians,” he said

The Speaker of the House, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila had on Friday in Abuja in a meeting with the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian condemned the inhuman treatment on Nigerians in China, stressing that it must be addressed by the Chinese authorities forthwith.

He said, “If the diplomatic relationships between our two countries are for the mutual benefits of our citizens, then there must be respect for our citizens, and we should not compromise it.

“As a government, we will not allow Chinese or other nationals to be maltreated just as we will not allow Nigerians to be maltreated in other countries. The way you treat your citizens, we expect that’s how you’ll treat others; will not tolerate our citizens breaking your laws, but the crime of one citizen cannot be used to stigmatize the whole country.

“It appears that is what happened in this case; you cannot use one brush to smear the whole wall. Whatever the reason, it cannot be used and taken out on the entire community in China,” he said

In his reaction, Ambassador Zhou said though he has not been officially informed about the details of the incidence but that he would take it up with the home government

“We take our relationship with Nigeria very seriously, until, we receive a full report from back home, I cannot act, but I can assure you it is not a policy issue.

“We treat everyone equally, but during the implementation of the COVID-19 measures in China, it is possible for some incidents; all I will do is to take it back home, today I will. ” he said.

The speaker reportedly confronted the Ambassador with the protest video of the showed Nigerians being forced out of their houses and hotels, rounded up and their passports seized by the Chinese police.

The viral videos also showed that some Nigerians were being forced into another 14-day quarantine after the initial 14 days they spent for the same purpose in China.