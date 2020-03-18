Human rights group petitions AIG over alleged perversion of justice in Ondo

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The Committee for the Defence of Human Rights(CDHR) has petitioned the Assistant Inspector General of Police(AIG)Zone 11, Osogbo, Osun State, Bashir Mahkama, seeking intervention on the alleged perversion of justice by the Ondo State Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr. Undie Adie and his subordinates over a murder case against police officer in the command.

A copy of the petition, which was made available to reporters in Akure on Monday and signed by chairman of Ondo State chapter of the human rights group, Comrade Alfred Olorunwo, accused Ondo CP of using his position to suppress the murder case before him.

The copy of the petition dated March 6, 2020 and received at the AIG’s office, Osogbo on March, 9 2020 reads, “On December,5 2019, one Akinrodolu Ebenezer went to CSP Ubine Eugene; the Divisional Police Officer at Olofin police division, Idanre, Ondo state and lodged complaint which ordinarily is never part of the scope and duty of Nigeria Police to meddle into which is enforcing collection of money or due for Idanre day celebration 2019.

“Thereafter, CSP Ubine Eugene ordered Constable Akorede Samuel to follow Akinrodolu Ebenezer to camps in Idanre towards enforcing payment of Idanre day celebration 2019. At the commander’s camp, Idanre, Akinrodolu Ebenezer collected money from one John Adie and when he demanded for receipts, the former was given excuse. In the long run, Constable Akorede Samuel struck one Godwin Odey with a heavy stick on the chest; the said Godwin Odey started vomiting blood.

“Constable Akorede Samuel and his boss detained Godwin Odey and some of his kinsmen at Olofin police division, few days later Godwin Odey died at a hospital”.

In the petition, the Chairman of the human rights group, said the CDHR on being informed of this terrible incident caused a petition to the Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Undie Adie since the incident happened.

Copy of the petition written to Adie dated December, 16 2019 and received on the same date at his office reads, “Petition Against Grand Criminal Conspiracy, Assault Occasioning Harm, Grievous Bodily Harm, To Members Of Ogoja Community And Murder of One Godwin Odey”.

The petition, which was also made available to reporters reads further, “It is to our report that One Constable Akorede Samuel, Supol Bode and three other policemen attached to Olofin police division Idanre brutally murdered one Godwin Odey and assaulted some others with grievous bodily harm.

“These police officers acted upon the instructions of the duo Mr. Oliver and Chief Adanigbo who wanted to enforce the payment of Idanre Day celebration due. Kindly act in earnest and bring to book the nefarious acts of these police officers and their sponsors”.

According to CDHR, the CP, Undie Adie has never approved the petition for further investigations or action. But rather using his position to suppress the matter.

CDHR, however, urged AIG Mahkama to revisit the crime and cause discreet investigation and bring to book the criminal acts of Akinrodolu Ebenezer and Constable Akorede Samuel and the conspiracy of the CP, Undie Adie in suppressing and perverting justice as remains of Godwin Odey is still in a morgue in Idanre.

The human rights group, maintained that it would continue defending, sustaining and promoting fundamental human rights guaranteed in the Nigerian Constitution.

Reacting to the allegations through a phone call, CP Adie debunked the allegations saying it was not true.

He said, “Last week, they came here and I have to warn them because they are the one committing crime there (Idanre). Is it the only Idanre that we have human rights group? So, it is because they came here and I warned them that is why they were writing petition and they must stop it. So it is not a story to be made”.

For a better society

Total Views: 76 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

