How we gang-raped, killed, buried three UNIPORT students — Suspect

Some of the kidnap gang members were apprehended by operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Rivers State Police Command on Thursday.

They took the operatives, along with newsmen to a shallow grave in Etio community, Eleme Local Government Area of the state, where they buried the undergraduates they kidnapped on April 7, 2020 and killed same day.

One of the suspects, Friday Akpan, from Akwa Ibom State, told newsmen in the forest on Friday that two of his colleagues gang-raped the female among their victims, Joy Adoki.

The two other victims were identified as Nelson Nwafor and Fortune Obimba.

Akpan said: “We held the three persons at the sand field.

“All of us, five in number, killed them.

“They (victims) were three: two young men and a woman.

“Two among us gang-raped the female.

“Bright brought the gun we used in killing them.

“I am a member of Iceland.”

The spokesman of the Rivers State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, said the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, led by its Commander, Collins Shadar, a Chief Superintendent of Police, swung into action after the victims’ kidnap was reported to the unit.

Omoni said: “They confessed to kidnapping the three undergraduates and taking them to the forest.

“They killed them and buried them in a shallow grave.

“They had earlier demanded ransom before they killed their victims.

“Their confession after they were arrested led us to this forest, where we recovered the bodies of these undergraduates.