How UNIMAID female student was burnt to death by B’ Haram

A student of the University of Maiduguri, UNIMAID, simply identified as Fatima was among the 30 people who were killed by Boko Haram terrorists at the village of Auno, Borno on Sunday.

The terrorists killed 30 people and abducted many women and children in a raid in Borno State, an attack President Muhammadu Buhari described as ‘cowardly and murderous.’

Fatima, a Mass Communication student was said to have been burnt alive by the terrorists.

Her friends and well-wishers have mourned her demise on twitter.

She was burnt to ashes by Boko Haram in maiduguri, She was a student at the University of Maiduguri.”

Please pray for her

Alhassan yahya @guzas2 Rest In peace Fatima, Reports Says She was burnt to ashes by Boko Haram at Auno Borno state.Until her death Fatima was a student of University of Maiduguri#auno#bokoharam 1 Twitter Ads info and privacy See Alhassan yahya’s other Tweets

BABA_GUDUMA @Guduma_ She was burnt to ashes by Boko Haram in maiduguri, She was a student at the University of Maiduguri.”

Please pray for her

Faarees @MFaarees_ This is Fatima a Mass Communication student in the University of Maiduguri, she’s among the victims of yesterday’s attack by Boko Haram. May Allah grant her Jannah and protect us all from their massacre. For a better society

