How late Osinowo fought for my emergence as Speaker- Obasa

Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa on Monday revealed the strategy used by late Senator Bayo Osinowo to ensure that he emerged as the Speaker of the House.

Senator Bayo Osinowo reportedly died of COVID-19 on Monday June 15, 2020 in Lagos and he was buried sameday in his country home in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

Obasa, who made the revelation during a special parlaimentary session held in honour of the late Senator, noted that Osinowo fought along side with other progressives to enthrone democracy in the country.

At the special session were the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Kazeem Alogba, Lagos APC chairman, Alhaji Tunde Balogun.

Other dignitaries include, former Speaker, Rt. Hon. Adeyemi Ikuforiji, APC leaders and other political leaders in the State.o

Obasa said, “Let me share that when Ikuforiji became Speaker, we established a political tripod in the sense that Ikuforiji, Pepper and myself were always the last to leave the Assembly premises.

“With this, the nocturnal nature of politics within the political scene here was birthed. The three of us would stay behind the till the wee hours, and the relationship continued to blossom.

“My knowledge of Pepper is that he was an astute grassroots politician, thorough progressive, a political pathfinder and liberator, a cheerful giver and a super benefactor to many. He was always ready to help. I could remember sometimes ago when one of us then was struggling to clinch a returning ticket to the House. The wife of the embattled lawmaker was with him then at the party Secretariat. Egbon, as I used to call him, saw the trauma of the wife.

“There and there, he decided that this man must get the ticket. He approached Asiwaju on behalf of the man in question and conversation ensued between the former Governor of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and him. That same night, Egbon travelled all the way down to Osogbo to meet Aregbe. And that was how he got the ticket for the lawmaker.

“Also, my emergence as Speaker, which I have always said officially and unofficially was through the divine intervention of Allah, our Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Pepperito. Pepperito actually played prominent roles because while all forces were against me then, Pepe stood his ground in my support, which led to my emergence as the Speaker of the 8th Assembly; a feat that I will never forget in my life.”

Obasa stressed that the late Osinowo was a major general in the corridor of Nigerian politics.

“We are gathered here to honour Senator Bayo Osinowo, a power broker who assisted many politicians to realise their dreams. I met him before we got to the state house of Assembly, when we were strategising about who would be the Speaker of the 5th Lagos Assembly.

“He fought to liberate Nigeria from military dictators. He was a parliamentarian par excellence and he was a great democrat,” he said.

“He was a political leader with charisma. He was in tune with everybody. His death has created a vacuum that would be difficult to fill and he would be greatly missed by everybody.

“I am sure that Senator Sikiru Osinowo never knew he would be departing so soon, when he gave a speech about death on the floor of the Senate. While I pray that Almighty Allah grant him eternal rest, I urge all of us to learn from his death,” he said.

Earlier in his sermon and prayers, Muslim cleric who is the Mudir of Morcas, Agege, Sheik Habeeb Al-Ilori, said that it was only God that does not die.

“We will come into the world and go at the appropriate time. God created death and death is the ultimate price for every human being to pay. Aljana is for those who do well, while hell fire is for those who have not done well for humanity.

“As we mourn Senator Sikiru Osinowo, then it is certain he will be in Aljana as he did good things while on earth.

We should all do good and see the late Osinowo as a good example for us,” he said.

The Lagos Asset Chief Imam, Hon. Abdulateef AbdulHakeem, who is the Chief Imam of the Assembly Mosque, spoke on “Preparation for Death.”

While quoting Quran 67: 1-2, he urged the people to bring themselves down before they are brought down.

“Lower yourself because you will eventually be lowered. By this, you will remember your level of worthlessness.

“They are worthlessness of the past tense, present tense and future tense. The world lived without you before you were born, some are living without you now and they will still live without you after your death.

“Everybody will taste death and death that you are avoiding will eventually overtake you. Learn from the death of those who precede you and those coming after you will learn from your death.

“We must come to terms of the suddenness of death and the only referee is Allah and He has the right to take the life whenever He desires,” he said.

