How First Bank’s agric support boosts rice production in Nigeria

COMFORT EKELEME

Head Structured Trade Commodity Finance, First Bank of Nigeria, Ikenna Egbukole, has reiterated how the bank has leveraged on the several intervention funds set aside by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to support farm owners in Nigeria, especially in the rice business.

This bank’s support largely contributed to the current increase in rice production in the country.

In a panel session panel on digitization of Agric in Nigeria and Sub- Saharan Africa at the 2020 GTR West Africa, themed: ‘Driving Economic Growth with Trade’, Egbukole said First Bank has done a lot with the support of the CBN, using lots of the intervention funds.

He said, “There has been a lot of support, especially with the present government, to support the agric sector, using the Anchor Borrowers Scheme, let me take for example the rice production in Nigeria, there has been a lot, supporting the big traders.

“If you look at what the present government is doing through the CBN, they are more focused on support to farmers, and also lending to them at a single-digit interest rate. First bank has participated a lot in that, supporting both the millers and Anchor Borrowers who are the main farmers, supporting also the off-takers.

“Let’s look at the rice business, whereby we have supported the likes of Olam, Wacot, and the rest, who have very big farms in Kano, kaduna, Kebbi, doing a lot. So we have supported a lot of those farmers and am sure they are also very happy with us.

“From the banking perspective, the use of technology has helped in knowing the area to support because you have a clear knowlege of the off taker who is going to buy. Today’s presentation is talking about how digitization technology can be used to improve Agric produce and yields in Africa, with more focus in West Africa.

“Today we have people in fintech, in IT, people from other big financial institutions like First bank deliberating and discussing ways and means IT can be used to improve yields. of course, the benefit of IT can’t be overruled looking at what has happened in the financial system.

“ With the use of digitization, rural farmers will have more information, more knowledge, more training of the best practices to improve yields and production of their produce, and of course, looking at what has happened in farming in this part of the world, whereby the yields has been so low compared to developed economies whereby the yields are high, with the support and digitization and IT, farmers will have more information on how to apply the right fertilizer, how to use the right input, how to use the right seedlings and also,” he said.

According to him, when there is improvement in seedlings, farmers will also know how to use technology, adding that will be more beneficial to them in their products and yields.

Egbukole listed trade barriers within the sub-Saharan African Region to include documentation, knowledge of what they are trading on, saying that in this part of the world, “We don’t have many big traders or farmers, what we have is a small pocket and pockets of farmers and the most challenge for them is having the right seedlings, having the right input and also, knowing how to apply those improved seedlings that are given to them. Storage has also been a major barrier, for example.

“Today we produce maize or tomatoes, there is no right storage for it up till the time the off-taker needs it, to take it off. so if there is enough storage and enough training for the farmers to know how to apply the input and also the fertilizers, there is going to be a lot of good yields. However, a lot of improvements have happened compared to what had happened over the years, but I think there is also much more room for improvement”, he maintained.

He said with the support of structured finance, a trader who has potential for growth without a big balance sheet but have opportunity to do big trade, can actually increase the volume of trade they do and over the years, will grow to have a big balance sheet, adding that First Bank for traders.

For a better society

Total Views: 222 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

