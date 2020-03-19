Honda kicks off promo, partners Enyo to reward customers

In order to reward their customers across the country, Honda Automobile Western Africa Limited in partnership with Enyo Retail and Supply recently kicked off a sales promotion of HR-V SUV car in Lagos.

The promo, which has the theme: “March into Easter with the real deal”, will witness reduction in the price of the product launched into Nigerian market early last year.

The Managing Director of Enyo Retail and Supply, , Abayomi Awobokun, addressing newsmen in Lagos to announce the partnership and the sales promotion, expressed his excitement for the commencement of a partnership which, according to him, “looks very much like the start of so much more collaborations between the two brands”.

Awobokun, who said Enyo was committed to whatever that makes the life of her teeming customers and the average Nigerian better, appreciated Honda team for the initiative behind the Honda HR-V SUV.

In his remarks at the briefing, Head of Sales, Honda Automobiles Western African, Remi Adams, said the partnership was to achieve certain solution that will yield to customers’ satisfaction in the long run.

Adams said his company’s partnership with Enyo for the past two years was to add values to their customers.

“Our core objective is to ensure that our customers are satisfied with our products and services and our coming together as brands with like mind interest will bring lot of benefits to our customers “, he added.

He also said Honda HR-V SUV, which was designed and assembled in Nigeria, “is suitable for Nigerian roads and the peculiarities associated with the West African terrain”.

According to him, the promo will last for 30 days, adding that each buyer is entitled to two years free car services at any Honda service centre nationwide as well as free N50,000 Enyo Velox card.

Olabanjo Alimi, Corporate Development Lead of Enyo, who spoke on the Enyo Velox card said it was the latest innovative solution by Enyo to ensure that all her customers experience maximum value and ease at any of her fuel stations.

“With the Enyo Velox card, the days of being cautious of being cheated by a pump attendant is over. The Velox card tracks your purchases and digitalizes your transaction, among other benefits”, he stated.

