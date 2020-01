Herdsmen in another massacre in Kulben Village

Killer herdsmen are back in the business of wanton killing as they struck in a village in Mangu LGA of Plateau state early today.

According to the Plateau Police Command, the armed herdsmen killed 12 persons and injured one at Kulben village of Kombun District.

DSP Terna Tyopev, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, made this disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos.

“In the early hours of today, we received a distress call that gunmen, suspected to be herdmen attacked Kulben community of Kombun District of Mangu.

“As a result, 12 persons lost their lives and one severely injured.

“Immediately we received the information, the commissioner in charge of the command, Mr Isaac Akinmoyede, directed the DCP in charge of Operations, Mr Aliyu Tafida to mobilise to the scene.

“As I speak, our team of detectives and other officers are in the scene of the crime to prevent further attacks,” he said.

Typopev said the injured are currently receiving treatment at Mangu General Hospital.

He called on residents of the community to remain calm and be law abiding, adding that the police and other security agencies would do everything possible to bring the perpetrators to book.

